No. 2 Texas A&M in the spotlight as SEC Tournament favorite

The Texas A&M women's basketball team celebrates after beating South Carolina to win their...
The Texas A&M women's basketball team celebrates after beating South Carolina to win their first SEC regular season championship.(Tyler Shaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - No. 2 Texas A&M is has stepped into the spotlight as the women’s team to beat in the SEC Tournament after being in South Carolina’s shadow much of the regular season. The Aggies won the league’s regular-season crown Sunday with a 65-57 victory over the Gamecocks to earn the top seed at tournament.

The event starts Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Aggies won the tournament title in 2013, yet haven’t gotten past the semifinals since.

If they advance this week, they’ll likely face a rematch with defending champion South Carolina. There are six ranked teams in the field.

