News 12 family mourns Charles Moody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charles Moody, an important member of our News 12 family, died on March 1.

Moody suffered a stroke on Valentine’s Day, the same day he and his wife celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

He was 84 years old.

‘Mr. Moody’ started his career at News 12 in 1957, when he was only 20 years old and TV was still black and white.

When he retired 54 years later, we were broadcasting in high definition from the “Charles Moody Studios” on Georgia Avenue.

And he was so excited about our move to this new building at 1226 Gray Way.

He was also proud to work behind the scenes at First Baptist Augusta, putting church services on TV for decades and working with CBS, bringing the Masters to the masses.

Mr. Moody was a big part of our history, and our hearts and thoughts go out to Barbara, his wife, and the rest of his family.

