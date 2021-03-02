New Holland crews battle structure fire northeast of Aiken

AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New Holland firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a structure fire that apparently caused a burn injury.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 273 Risen Star Lane.

That’s off Merritt’s Bridge Road near Merritt’s Bridge Church northeast of Aiken.

The structure was reportedly fully ablaze, according to the initial dispatch.

