Advertisement

New Holland crews battle structure fire northeast of Aiken

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New Holland firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a structure fire that apparently caused a burn injury.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 273 Risen Star Lane.

That’s off Merritt’s Bridge Road near Merritt’s Bridge Church northeast of Aiken.

The structure was reportedly fully ablaze, according to the initial dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Violent weekend in Georgia: Shoot-outs kill 1 officer, injure suspect; a dozen shot in Atlanta
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Carnival
Aiken Fest extended for another week

Latest News

A crash Tuesday morning on South Belair Road caused a substantial traffic backup toward...
Crash causes backup on South Belair Road in Columbia County
Work continues on the Golden Ray salvage off the Georgia coast.
Work resumes on salvaging wrecked ship off Georgia coast
CSRA students were recognized for their performance in a capture-the-flag competition last week.
Local students capture honors from Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center
Ga. Capitol roundup: House advances bill to require ID for absentee voting
North Augusta Municipal Building
North Augusta moves forward with plans for city elections