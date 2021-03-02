Memorial tracks service of women in the U.S. armed forces

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Women’s History Month, one group is working to preserve the stories of women in the military.

The Military Women’s Memorial is trying to record the story of every woman who has served.

300,000 women are already on that list. IT sounds like a lot, but it actually barely scratches the surface of the 3 million women who have served our country.

And what better way to honor female soldiers than to record the history of every single one.

“Many of us... They’ll never write a book about us. Not even an article. So where will we ever know how to find these incredible stories of service and sacrifice?” Phyllis Wilson said.

Wilson is the president of Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation.

She says this record database can be used to learn more family history or preserve it by entering in a relative who isn’t already there.

“I think that the really big purpose behind this is to chronicle the memorable experiences. Everything from a woman that remembers getting care packages that included Twinkies, to a lady that was a surgical nurse in World War II that remembers landing in Casablanca.”

And for local U.S. Army Captain Rachael Rhee, the database has helped her network.

“I think that it’s taken a village to get me to where I am now. And the chiefs of that village have been other female senior Army officers,” she said.

Female veterans who have paved the way so that soldiers like Rhee can write history, themselves.

“If I’m lucky enough to be noticed in the registry many years from now, I think what I would want people to know is that you don’t get anywhere in the military alone,” Rhee said.

Reminding her that today, and everyone, that women in action can do anything.

“If you dare to set lofty goals, if you dare to create an executable plan to chase those goals, and if you dare to take initiative and actually fulfill that plan, there is a place for you,” Rhee said.

To look up someone on the list or add yourself or someone you know, go to womensmemorial.org and make an account.

