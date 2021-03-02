Advertisement

McMillan only reluctantly agreed to be Hawks’ interim coach

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) - Nate McMillan says he agreed to serve as the Atlanta Hawks’ interim coach only after talking with Lloyd Pierce following Pierce’s firing.

Even then, McMillan didn’t rest easy. He immediately felt the burden of his increased responsibility and says he “didn’t get a wink of sleep” following the firing. McMillan says at first he wasn’t interested when Hawks president Travis Schlenk extended the offer to replace Pierce.

McMillan, who was fired last year following four seasons as the Indiana Pacers coach, says he wasn’t looking for another opportunity to lead a team. He says Pierce helped to convince him to accept the interim job.

