Advertisement

‘Mass fatality’ crash in Calif. when semi-truck collides with SUV

Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times said the Imperial County Fire Department and other agencies responded, calling it a “mass fatality incident.” It happened around 6:16 a.m. PT on a highway a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Initial reports stated an SUV or other similar vehicle struck a semi-truck carrying gravel.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Violent weekend in Georgia: Shoot-outs kill 1 officer, injure suspect; a dozen shot in Atlanta
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Carnival
Aiken Fest extended for another week

Latest News

Limited vaccine supplies & appointment scheduling frustrations are just two of the hurdles...
3rd vaccine out, boosters being developed
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
LIVE: FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
Vaccine
COVID-19 updates: Trusting vaccines, where to get shots and more
The World War II-era bomb was discovered in the city of Exeter, England. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town