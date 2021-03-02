Advertisement

Man charged with murder in Orangeburg Friday fatal shooting

Demetrius Grays, 31.
Demetrius Grays, 31.(Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Orangeburg man faces a murder charged after a fatal shooting that happened last week.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday, responding to a call of a gunshot victim at a Jennifer Street residence, according to the report.

Investigators arrived on the scene and found an unconscious man on scene. The person shot later died, and he has not been identified yet.

31-year-old Demetrius Grays was arrested and has been charged with murder after Friday night’s fatal incident.

Grays was formally charged and presented his rights during a hearing on Monday.

