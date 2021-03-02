Advertisement

Local students capture honors from Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center

CSRA students were recognized for their performance in a capture-the-flag competition last week.
CSRA students were recognized for their performance in a capture-the-flag competition last week.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local students got awards from Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center on Monday.

The Cyber Center delivered awards to students at three different schools.

The students recognized for their performance in a capture-the-flag competition last week.

That’s a contest where teams work together to solve computer science-related challenges.

We got to speak with Fort Gordon’s commanding general while he stopped by Harlem High School, where he praised our local winners.

“Just the perseverance and grit they show. It’s easy to get frustrated. Not being so frustrated they can’t solve it. They keep working until they find a way to solve the problem,” said Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey.

