South Carolina opening vaccines to those 55 and older

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the state will move to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday.

That includes people age 55 and older as well as essential workers.

He announced the move during a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Beginning Monday, appointments to get the vaccine can be made by people in the following groups:

Anyone age 55 and up

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, including people ages 16-64 with current cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, developmental or other severe high-risk disability.

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk such as school and day-care workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact, including residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions, workers and residents in homeless shelters, workers and residents in community training homes, state and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact, correctional and immigration detention facility inmates, migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation, all workers in health care and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and were not vaccinated in Phase 1A.

Online appointments can be made by using scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or you can call 866-365-8110 for help.

You may need to prove eligibility by showing an ID that incudes date of birth, verifying that you meet the criteria for a frontline or essential worker, or by verifying that they have an eligible high-risk medical condition.

Public health officials estimate it will take 70 to 80 percent of the population getting vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity and stop COVID-19.

Based on current vaccine supply levels, DHEC anticipates Phase 1C will begin on approximately April 12. That will include people age 45 and up, essential workers not included in Phase 1B and some other groups.

Phase 2 is expected to begin around May 3, including South Carolinians age 16 and older.

Also during the news conference, McMaster demanded that schools reopen five days a week, as did state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Department of Health and Environmental Control chief Dr. Edward Simmer said it’s been proven that it’s safe to open schools five days a week.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines, including the recent approval of the new one-shot Janssen vaccine, has given us renewed hope for a return to normalcy and a light at the end of the tunnel,” Simmer said in a statement. “At the same time, we know our fight is not yet over. Until enough of us get vaccinated, we must all continue to wear masks, stay 6 feet away from others, and avoid crowds, even after we have received the vaccine.”

McMaster issued the following statement:

“Throughout South Carolina’s vaccination efforts, our priority has been — and continues to be — saving lives,” McMaster said. “In the month of February, South Carolina made tremendous progress on expanding access to vaccinations as the supply of vaccine increased. Our hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers became more nimble and efficient at getting shots in arms. Because of these successes, we’re now in a position to make the majority of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine.

"Throughout South Carolina's vaccination efforts, our priority has been — and continues to be — saving lives," McMaster said. "In the month of February, South Carolina made tremendous progress on expanding access to vaccinations as the supply of vaccine increased. Our hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers became more nimble and efficient at getting shots in arms. Because of these successes, we're now in a position to make the majority of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine.

Simmer urged people to wait their turn.

“We’re asking South Carolinians to consider others, and the fact that this plan is risk-based to prevent severe illness and death,” he said. “You’re urged to not jump the line and put your loved ones, friends or neighbors at risk by doing so.”

