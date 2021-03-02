‘I get chill bumps’: Fallen Georgia lawman mourned after shoot-out

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Decatur County Sheriff’s Office captain is opening up about losing his colleague and friend Capt. Justin Bedwell.

Capt. Brad Lambert talked to WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint about his fallen friend, Bedwell.

Bedwell died Monday after being shot when he was assisting Seminole County deputies with a vehicle pursuit . The suspect accused of shooting him has been apprehended.

“Big loss, very big loss,” Lambert said.

Lambert gave WALB a tour of Bedwell’s office even after he put a note on the late captain’s office door, telling others not to enter.

“I didn’t want anybody going in there for any reason and I just wrote a note on it said nobody enter that office,” explained Lambert.

Lambert said he and late Bedwell spent a lot of time in this office together, talking, laughing and cutting up along with brainstorming on what they could do next to better help the people they serve every day.

Those talks just might be what Capt. Lambert will miss the most.

“How does it feel to be in his office?” asked Poitevint.

“Not really sure,” answered Lambert.

Lambert said Bedwell was very knowledgeable about the sheriff’s office, especially after working in several different departments over his almost two decades at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

One of his more recent duties was helping direct traffic at a local school.

Lambert said Capt. Bedwell was someone you could count on, especially when on duty.

“He would just go above and beyond,” Lambert said.

Bedwell’s last call over dispatch is also coming soon and it’s something Capt. Lambert is not looking forward to hearing right now.

“I get chill bumps just thinking about it. That’s when it really sets in that you won’t see him again,” said Lambert.

Others sent out their sympathies to the fallen captain.

“I had the honor of working closely with Justin in the early 2000s when we both worked in the criminal investigation division of the sheriff’s office. He was a very good person, always smiling, laughing, telling jokes. He was very dedicated to our profession. I will never forget him,” said Bainbridge Public Safety Director Frank Green.

At the request of the Decatur County Sheriffs Office, the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Centennial Field with the Rev. Stephen Webb and the Rev. John Thomas officiating, according to Ivey Funeral Home.

Bedwell has posthumously been made captain, according to Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin and Bainbridge Public Safety leaders.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.