Hawks fire Pierce as coach following disappointing start

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce has been fired following a slow start to a season of heightened expectations. Hawks president Travis Schlenk announced the move Monday in a short statement released by the team.

The Hawks are 14-20 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, following a 109-99 loss at Miami on Sunday night. The teams play again in Miami on Tuesday.

Schlenk says the move, which comes less than a week before Atlanta hosts the All-Star Game, is timed to help the team enjoy a second-half resurgence.

Pierce, hired in 2018, was 63-120 (.344) with the Hawks. He missed the playoffs in each of his two completed seasons.

