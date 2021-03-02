Grab the kids or catch up with friends in these fun events in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The month of March is here, and many events are about to kickstart this month.

The Shamrocks in the Park Scavenger Hunt set off yesterday and through March 17, you can hunt for shamrocks at Savannah Rapids Park!

1. Stop by the Columbia County Visitors Center for a check-list and map

2. Find all 12 shamrocks in the park

3. Turn in your completed checklist at the Visitors Center for a prize (while supplies last)

It’s as simple as that!

If you’re more into grabbing some grub, the Greek to Go! Augusta Greek Festival is coming back in full force – drive-thru style.

You can pick up your favorite Greek food and pastries at the drive-thru, order delivery from Augusta to Go or place an online preorder to pick up during the festival hours at https://greekfestivalaugusta.com

The drive-thru will be held in the parking lot at 953 Telfair street. You should use 9th Street to Telfair to access the drive-thru. You can pull up on Thursday, March 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Online pre-orders can be picked up in the parking lot on 10th street behind the church.

Over in Aiken, the Cottontail Cruise, a free mobile Easter egg hunt will be open to 50 families!

to provide a safe and socially distanced event for children and their families. Peter Cottontail and his friends will personally deliver Easter eggs to your front yard. Families are asked to watch from a distance or remain inside while eggs are placed.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9:00 a.m.: to 1:00 p.m. Registration for the event will be from March 1 to March 21.

The Cottontail Cruise is a free event for children ages 10 and under. Parents and guardians are required to register their home address for a special visit and personal egg hunt from Peter Cottontail.

Registration is limited to the first 50 homes within the City of Aiken city limits with 4 children max per home.

You can register in person at Smith-Hazel Center, H.O Weeks Center, or at the Lessie. B Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center.

Did we also mention the Aiken Fall Fest has been extended for another week?

Yes! Now lasting through Sunday, Aiken Fest includes more than 20 of its most popular rides, including The Beast, Starship 3000, Himalaya and others. There also are about 10 rides for children.

In addition, there will be plenty of food vendors and prizes to win at the games.

You can find more information on safety precautions and ticket information here.

