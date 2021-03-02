Golden Ray Update: Work shifts to removing Section Two after cutting chain fails

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Responders have shifted their focus to Section Two of the Golden Ray wreck in St. Simons Sound after a link in the cutting chain failed on February 26, according to an update from St. Simons Sound Incident Response.

Last month, workers began preparations to remove Section Seven of the Golden Ray.

The failure of the cutting chain has stalled additional work on Section Seven. The Unified Command (UC) has approved a plan to move the VB-10000 and begin cutting Section Two, according to the update. Cutline preparation is complete on this section of the ship, allowing work to continue without delay.

As responders focus on Section Two, divers will review Section Seven and install a system to move the cutting chain back in the cut groove. Once Section Two has been removed, responders will return to Section Seven, according to the update.

A response vessel uses an oil skimmer to recover an oil discharge inside the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) during cutting operations on Thursday. (Source: St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.)

A formation of response vessels using boom and an oil skimmer recover an oil sheen outside the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) during cutting operations on Thursday. A critical layer of the response environmental defense system is the dynamic fleet of pollution mitigation vessels equipped to recover and contain any oil or debris that entrains under the EPB. (Source: St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.)

