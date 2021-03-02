Ga. Rental Assistance Program to begin this month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia renters struggling to pay their rent could soon get some relief.

The Georgia Rental Assistance Program will begin giving out money this month.

The Southwest Community Action Council said Monday that they are going to act as a branch between the state government and people in need of assistance.

Southwest Community Action Council CEO Randy Weldon said his organization won’t directly receive funds to give away.

“With the funding that is going to be in place for the Georgia Rental Assistance Program we will not actually be dispersing funds,” explained Weldon. “That goes through the Georgia Dept. of Community Affairs.”

Instead, they’ll work with the department to get people the money they need.

“Our role is going to be that we partner with them to assist clients in the application process,” said Weldon.

Qualified applicants must be renters, not homeowners. They must have reduced income due to COVID-19, be at risk of homelessness and have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

“It really will allow us to do more than we are doing now because we do have limited funds and even though we are a CARES Act recipient, those funds will be depleted before long,” said Weldon.

The council said to contact them if you need help navigating the process or if you have poor internet access.

The Dept. of Community Affairs is expected to release specifics on how to apply in the next few days. You’ll be able to find those here.

