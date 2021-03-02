Ga. Capitol roundup: House advances bill to require ID for absentee voting

ATLANTA - A controversial bill with a big impact on voting in the Peach State is making progress in the state Capitol.

On Monday, House Bill 531 passed through the state House.

The bill would add several restrictions to the voting process.

They include adding an ID requirement for absentee ballots and limiting ballot drop-box locations.

It also would shorten absentee voting periods, including weekend early voting.

The bill is being backed by Republican lawmakers, who say it will boost confidence in the election process.

Democrats say the bill is an attempt at voter suppression that will especially hurt minority and lower-income communities.

The bill comes after record turnout led to Democratic wins in Georgia’s presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs.

It’s now on the way to the Georgia Senate.

State representatives and activists came together Monday outside the Capitol to protest the measure.

The protest started at 5:31 a.m. and was planned until 5:31 p.m.

“Our votes are so significant to us. We mobilized, we worked hard last year and out of all the fights we have to fight, and you’re going to give us a voter suppression bill? It’s ridiculous,” said Brittany Jones-Chukura.

Also in the news ...

Legislators on Monday also debated a bill that would get rid of daylight saving time. That one already passed through the Senate. The House also talked about a bill that would allow sports betting in the state.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.