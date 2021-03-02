Advertisement

Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case

If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say an elderly woman was targeted by three people in a robbery by intimidation, kidnapping and exploitation.

The victim was not physically harmed, authorities said.

Although it happened Feb. 1, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released information about it Tuesday.

The incident began at a Walgreens at 3228 Wrightsboro Road, authorities said.

A vehicle was occupied by a white male wearing a worn blue dress suit with a side satchel, a black female wearing gray pants and tan jacket who was carrying a green purse (possibly armed with an unknown type firearm), and a heavyset black male or female who wore sweat pants and a hoodie.

Authorities released a photo of the car they used.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the vehicle or the identities of the three suspects.

Any information concerning these subjects or this vehicle, please contact Investigator Ryan Ferguson at 706-821-1027 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

