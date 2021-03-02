Advertisement

Do vaccinated people still need to quarantine? An AU Health expert explains

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are shipped to the two-state region and more slots are available at clinics, questions remain.

Do you still have to quarantine after you get the vaccine?

When can you return to your normal life?

If you’ve received both doses of a vaccine, you may be able to skip quarantine after being around someone infected with COVID.

But there are certain criteria you must meet to be considered fully vaccinated.

“There are three conditions,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, infectious disease specialist at Augusta University Health.

The first is that three weeks need to have passed since the second vaccine was given, and the second is that no more than three months should have passed since the first one was given.

MacArthur says the third condition is that you can’t be experiencing any symptoms since being exposed.

If those three conditions are met, you wouldn’t need to self-quarantine, MacArthur says.

Businesses are consistently having to readjust due to setbacks from COVID-19 and some schools are opening and reclosing due to a high number of quarantines.

But MacArthur says along with the new one-dose vaccine and the widening categories of those who can receive shots, he is hopeful that things are heading in the right direction.

“The guidance is still to wear the mask, but I think that as more and more people get vaccinated, we will start seeing a return to some kind of normalcy,” he said.

