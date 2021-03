AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday canceled the alert for a missing 15-year-old.

Jayla Nicole Jerrideau had last been seen at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 3800 block of Old Waynesboro Road, deputies said. They sent out an alert Monday asking for help finding her.

On Tuesday, they said she’d been found.

