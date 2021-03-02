Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will be highest south of I-20. Winds will be breezy at times with the frontal passage between 5-15 mph. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the upper 40s early today.

Most of today looks dry for areas north of I-20. Southern counties in the CSRA having the greatest chance for rain during the day. The rest of us will stay cloudy and much cooler with highs in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 8-15 mph.

An area of low pressure will be developing in the Gulf of Mexico and moving in our direction toay with widespread heavy rain arriving tonight into early Wednesday. Rain totals from this system will be higher and more widespread, 1.5 - 2 inches of rain are possible with highest totals in the central and southern CSRA. Severe weather isn’t expected, but depending on rain rates, some locations could see minor flooding in the usual trouble spots. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (5-10%) for Flash Flooding Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Portions of the region are under a Marginal risk for Flash Flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday. (wrdw)

We are expecting gradual clearing during the day Wednesday as the area of low pressure moves up the Southeast coast. Wednesday afternoon should be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-12 mph.

Thursday morning is looking like the coldest start this week with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Blue bird skies and warmer temperatures arrive Thursday. Highs on Thursday should be more seasonal in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine and highs in the mid to low 60s sticks around Friday, but we could see another rain maker move in Saturday. Most of the rain Saturday is currently modeled to stay south of Augusta, but we will keep an eye on it throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.