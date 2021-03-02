Crash causes backup on South Belair Road in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash Tuesday morning on South Belair Road caused a substantial traffic backup toward Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon.

At least two ambulances were on the scene around 8:30 a.m.

There were no traffic backups on the interstate, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said injuries were minor and the road had reopened by 9:25 a.m.

