Crash causes backup on South Belair Road in Columbia County
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash Tuesday morning on South Belair Road caused a substantial traffic backup toward Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon.
At least two ambulances were on the scene around 8:30 a.m.
There were no traffic backups on the interstate, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said injuries were minor and the road had reopened by 9:25 a.m.
