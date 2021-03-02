Clinics prepare as timeline for J&J vaccine arrival remains unclear

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting March 8, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expanding the state’s vaccine rollout to include teachers.

And that’s just in time for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is now rolling out to states across the country.

Hundreds of people are getting vaccinated at the Richmond County Health Department site, and many others just like it.

But they’re getting ready to increase their numbers with more vaccines on the way.

This week, our district department of health crossed 40,000 vaccinations, and more shots are on their way to our area in the mail.

“I believe that it will just get integrated into our delivery systems... It will just be another option for us,” Dr. Stephen Goggans said.

Dr. Goggans is the director of our district department of health.

He’s not sure when the Johnson & Johnson shots will get here, but the state is expected to get more than 80,000 by the end of the week.

“It won’t be too bad of an adjustment. We already have medication refrigerators that we keep a lot of things in. That makes it easier.”

The Department of Public Health says their system doesn’t allow you to pick which kind of vaccine you want, and that’s not going to change.

“We just want to get the vaccines administered and not try to choose brands,” Goggans explained.

But there will be days where only Johnson & Johnson vaccines are given, and only Moderna or Pfizer.

AU Health plans to do the same, except patients will get an option.

“The biggest thing is creating the education material. Ultimately, building the Johnson & Johnson into our registration platform,” Dr. Joshua Wyche with AU Health said.

And the new vaccine will open vaccination up to more providers.

With more than half of South Carolina eligible for vaccination starting Monday, AU says it poses a challenge.

“There’s going to be a significant number of access, more access than any other point in time for residents west of Columbia.”

Both AU Health and University Hospital say they are not sure when they will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But AU says the supply over the next few weeks should be much higher, allowing more people to get vaccinated quickly.

University Hospital, Aiken Regional, and AU Health are all doing large vaccination clinics in Aiken County over the next couple of weeks.

