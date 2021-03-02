Advertisement

City homeless task force eyes long-term projects after warming center success

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders met today and received an update from the city’s homelessness task force which continues to plan ideas for tackling issues in the city.

On February 18, the task force lead by commissioners Jordan Johnson and Dennis Williams teamed up with other groups and city departments to open May Park as a warming center for five days. During those five days, they were able to service more than 40 people at the center including some families with children.

Later this month, Johnson and Williams will form the complete task force with organizations and homeless advocates in the community. They want to start to work on long-term goals like a centralized city shelter with services, like job training.

“It was a great first step to show exactly what can be done when we come together and just strategize to serve the homeless, to serve folks that need the help the most,” Commissioner Johnson (District 1) said.

And the Salvation Army wants to build a new shelter as well.

The current Center of Hope Center off of Greene Street is nearly 50 years old, so they’re working out plans and seeking a location for a new shelter in the city.

As of now, however, there is no timeline for when we might see that shelter break ground.

Commissioners also discussed when they might return to holding these meetings in-person.

Nearly a month ago, they held off the discussion because they felt it was too early to tell. They wanted the city administrator to first present and recommend a protocol plan based on the latest COVID-19 data.

Today, Commissioners Catharine Smith-McKnight and John Clarke were pushed for a return on April 13, while Brandon Garrett and Bobby Williams want to shoot for May 1.

McKnight’s motion to return to chambers on April 13 failed at today’s meeting, and they voted to wait until after the administrator presents his plan in a special called meeting next week.

