Child porn suspect booked into Emanuel County jail

By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child pornography suspect was booked into Emanuel County jail after being arrested in a multiple-agency investigation, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that on Feb. 16, its agents executed two search warrants against Chad Anthony Barrett, 26, of Metter.

The GBI said an investigation began after a report was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to sexual exploitation of children via the internet.

CRIME | Fallen Georgia lawman mourned after shoot-out

The investigation led to the execution of the search warrants at Barrett’s home in Candler County and at his employer in Emanuel County.

Barrett was arrested and charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, GBI reported.

GBI was assisted in the investigation by the Stillmore Police Department, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

Barrett was booked into Emanuel County jail, GBI reported.

