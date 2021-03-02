Advertisement

Cardinals agree to terms with free agent edge rusher JJ Watt

Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans, for whom he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The 31-year old Watt has been one of the NFL’s best players for a decade, but asked out in Houston, which is undergoing a roster upheaval.

Watt joins another former Texans star, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in Arizona. Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a one-sided trade a year ago.

