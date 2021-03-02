Advertisement

Braves’ Freeman celebrates his new baby ‘twins with a twist’

Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman has been named the 2020 National League MVP.
Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman has been named the 2020 National League MVP.(AP Photo/John Amis)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Freddie Freeman has many reasons to celebrate. The Atlanta Braves first baseman won the NL MVP and Hank Aaron Award following the 2020 season.

Now he has two new baby boys. The surprise is they were born six weeks apart, including one through a surrogate mother. Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have shared the details of their extraordinary family story.

The baby boys join 4-year-old Charlie, giving the Freemans a family of five. He says he and his wife followed through with plans for a surrogate mother after the surprise news that Chelsea was pregnant, only a few days before the embryo transfer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Violent weekend in Georgia: Shoot-outs kill 1 officer, injure suspect; a dozen shot in Atlanta
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
If you know anything about the robbers who used this car, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office...
Elderly woman falls prey to robbers in Augusta kidnapping, exploitation case

Latest News

McMillan only reluctantly agreed to be Hawks’ interim coach
Collin Morikawa plays his stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta...
Woods comparisons aside, Morikawa on his own course
The Texas A&M women's basketball team celebrates after beating South Carolina to win their...
No. 2 Texas A&M in the spotlight as SEC Tournament favorite
Saluda head coach Jeanette Wilder breaks down the huddle as the Tigers prepare for practice...
Saluda girls basketball seeking first state championship