Braves’ Freeman celebrates his new baby ‘twins with a twist’

(AP) - Freddie Freeman has many reasons to celebrate. The Atlanta Braves first baseman won the NL MVP and Hank Aaron Award following the 2020 season.

Now he has two new baby boys. The surprise is they were born six weeks apart, including one through a surrogate mother. Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have shared the details of their extraordinary family story.

The baby boys join 4-year-old Charlie, giving the Freemans a family of five. He says he and his wife followed through with plans for a surrogate mother after the surprise news that Chelsea was pregnant, only a few days before the embryo transfer.

