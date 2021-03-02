Advertisement

Augusta dog mom reunites with her lost pup after one month

By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Could you imagine losing your best friend at a moment’s notice? That’s what one dog owner felt when her pup disappeared, for an entire month.

“I was so worried about her. I didn’t know what to do I was so lost.”

On January 29, Sahdel Ziagaines was in a bad accident on Highway 25 near Gresham Road in Burke County.

“We hit the deer, and the vehicle rolled over like probably like three times... And the windows busted... And I really thought we were going to get ejected,” she said.

In the back seat was their three-year-old dog, Bella.

“Everyone got out of the car and we were like, ‘Okay, great, get Bella.’ When we looked to get her, she was not in the car,” Ziagaines said.

“So, we said maybe she’s scared. We went in the car again, and she still wasn’t in there, and that’s when I noticed the back windows were busted.”

It was through those windows where Bella had escaped and fled into the woods. And her owner did her best to look for her.

“I even went out there, and had to cancel some hair appointments to make it out there, and still couldn’t find her so I assumed she had kept running.”

And the pup was on the run for 28 days. But Bella was safe and sound. She found a couple who brought her up to the sheriff’s office.

“I said, ‘What?’ And they showed me a picture and I said, ‘That’s Bella, that’s my dog.’”

The two were reunited after a month apart. “It felt like a breath of fresh air and I was so happy and I was really upset she was gone,” Ziagaines said. “I talked about her every day and I used to cry about her.”

But now, Ziagaines and Bella have time to celebrate. Bella missed her birthday while she was gone, so it’s only fitting to throw a birthday party.

“Time to get Bella back on track. She has missed a lot. We have to catch up on her birthday party because she has to have a little party... because she’s home now.”

Well, maybe it was more like a welcome home party. Ziagaines is just happy to have her Bella home. Anyone can relate, that the bond between a dog and its owner is heard to break.

“This is really my daughter... I’m just happy she’s home.”

