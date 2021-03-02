Advertisement

Lawmakers plan virtual town hall meeting on voting bills

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard, D-Augusta, along with other Democratic state legislators from the Augusta area, will hold the “Protect Your Voting Rights” virtual town hall meeting tonight.

It will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

To register for the Zoom meeting, click here.

Howard will be joined by Rep. Gloria Frazer, D-Hephzibah; Rep. Sheila Nelson, D-Augusta; and Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta.

They will discuss Senate Bill 71 and House Bill 531, legislative measures which would change procedures in Georgia’s election system.

On Monday, House Bill 531 passed through the state House. The bill would add several restrictions to the voting process, including an ID requirement for absentee ballots and limiting ballot drop-box locations.

The bill comes after record turnout led to Democratic wins in Georgia’s presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs.

