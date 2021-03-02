Lawmakers plan virtual town hall meeting on voting bills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard, D-Augusta, along with other Democratic state legislators from the Augusta area, will hold the “Protect Your Voting Rights” virtual town hall meeting tonight.

It will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Howard will be joined by Rep. Gloria Frazer, D-Hephzibah; Rep. Sheila Nelson, D-Augusta; and Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta.

They will discuss Senate Bill 71 and House Bill 531, legislative measures which would change procedures in Georgia’s election system.

On Monday, House Bill 531 passed through the state House . The bill would add several restrictions to the voting process, including an ID requirement for absentee ballots and limiting ballot drop-box locations.

The bill comes after record turnout led to Democratic wins in Georgia’s presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs.

