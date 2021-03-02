As of today, it’s been a year since Georgia saw its first COVID-19 case

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks one year since the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the state of Georgia.

On March 2, 2020, two cases were reported in Fulton County after state health officials said the patients had just returned from Italy. Since then, the number of cases has skyrocketed to more than 819,000 cases and over 15,000 COVID-related deaths in Georgia alone.

The state reported more than 1,200 new cases on Monday.

A third COVID-19 vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, is now being shipped across the U.S. This after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved just over two months ago.

In Chatham County, public health and private partners have vaccinated more than 86,000 residents in Phase 1A-Plus. It’s a feat that wouldn’t have been possible without Dr. Paul Bradley and his efforts in the COVID-19 vaccine trial.

“This has been going on and it is happened as the government said at warp speed but we’ve produced I think a miracle, but it is a spectacular example of what American engineering is still capable of,” Meridian Clinical Research Chief Investigator, Dr. Bradley said.

While many wondered when we might see a COVID-19 vaccine a year ago, Bradley was getting to work. They began phase two trials of Moderna’s vaccine in April 2020. A time we started to see cases of COVID increase in our community.

“To be a part of making that stop. The whole world was literally melting down, it is rewarding, it is satisfying and it’s totally spectacular,” Dr. Bradley said.

He watched as results showed positive impacts and now a year from the first case of COVID in Georgia, that same vaccine is being widely used at clinics across the state to help protect our neighbors. Dr. Bradley believes the local trials have impacted the rollout and response to the vaccine, including WTOC’s Dawn Baker’s participation.

“The fact that we had the trials here, we had over 1,000 people in the trials gave our community a sense of awareness because at least in my own patients I am getting very little resistance. Most of them are telling me, ‘Yes I want a vaccine,’” Bradley said.

While we still have a long way to go to reach herd immunity, Bradley says the vaccine is providing hope that that day is sooner rather than later.

For more COVID-19 information for the state of Georgia, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website here.

