Aiken man to serve 10 years in prison for meth distribution conspiracy

By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man will spend ten years behind bars on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials say 40-year-old James Sydnor Willis was involved in purchasing and distributing narcotics in the Aiken County area under direction from a man who was already serving time in state prison. He was arrested several times before with narcotics nearby.

It was announced today by Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, that Willis was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for “conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.”

His sentence will be followed by eight years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by agents of the DEA and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.  Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon prosecuted the case.

