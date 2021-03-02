99-year-old S.C. man with impairments still missing

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple agencies are asking for the public’s help to locate a 99-year-old man not seen since mid-January.

The Denmark Police Department, Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office, and now the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are all looking for Solomon Ray. He was last seen at his home on Voorhees Road on sometime between Jan. 14 and Jan. 18 around 1 p.m.

He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a thin build and a balding head of gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark gray dress pants, a dark gray button-up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes, and possibly a hat.

Officials say Ray is diagnosed with dementia and has hearing and visual impairments.

“Law enforcement believes someone in the community may have seen something that could be vital in helping authorities with the investigation into Ray’s disappearance,” a flier from the SLED states.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bamberg County Central Dispatch at 803-245-3000, Denmark police at 803-793-4639, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved. WCSC contributed to this report.