1,000 slots have opened for Aiken vaccination clinic

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A problem with the registration process has left University Hospital with 1,000 slots open for its COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday in Aiken.

The time slots closed before all the reservations were taken on Monday, according to the hospital.

So reservations have reopened.

The spots are for South Carolina residents age 65 and older. Patients must be able to show proof of South Carolina residency.

The clinic will be at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. The date of the second-dose clinic is April 1, also at Millbrook Baptist Church, so please make sure you are able to return on that date. If you register and receive your first dose vaccine at this clinic on March 4, you will return at the same appointment time on April 1 for your second dose.

You are not eligible to participate if:

You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.

You or anyone you live with has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

You have been treated with antibody therapy for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

You have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days.