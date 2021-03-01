Vaccine opportunities open for local S.C. residents age 65 and up, in Phase 1A

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is where South Carolina residents can register for the upcoming vaccine clinics or get tested for COVID-19 this week.

Augusta University

Augusta University Health has slots available for Thursday for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

This clinic will be at the Aiken Technical College’s Gregg-Graniteville Student Activities Center (900 Building) at 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway.

The site holds multiple vaccination stations and is open to South Carolina residents eligible under Phase 1A by appointment.

You can schedule your appointment online. Appointments are available as supply permits.

University Hospital

The clinic hosted by University Hospital will also be on Thursday to South Carolina residents ages 65 or older only.

It will be at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd.

You can make two reservations to receive a first-dose of the Moderna vaccine. If you register and receive your first dose vaccine at this clinic, you will return at the same appointment time on April 1 for your second dose.

You can set up your reservation online.

Edgefield County

South Carolina DHEC will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Palmetto Shooting Complex Pavilion on March 9.

There are still slots that we can fill with residents of Edgefield County that are age 65 or older, or those that fall in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

After Tuesday, any South Carolina resident age 65 or older, or in Phase 1A can sign up for this clinic.

Residents of Edgefield County can pre-register for the March 9th clinic and future clinics by calling 803-336-4403 and leaving their name, age, contact number, and zip code. People are added to the list in the order that they call. DHEC will then call them with an appointment time for March 9.

Homebound residents or their caregivers can also leave a message at 803-336-4403 to get on the list for the Homebound Resident COVID-19 Vaccine Program. This program will bring the vaccine to them.

COVID-19 testing opportunities

As the vaccine rollout excels, health officials say the number of COVID-19 tests administered is starting to decrease.

Health officials encourage the community to continue getting tested, so there are numerous testing sites in South Carolina.

• March 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

• March 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• March 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

• March 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Highway, Saluda

• March 2, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Road, North Augusta

• March 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta

• March 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

• March 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• March 3, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot,, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• March 3, 8:30 a.m. to 6p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Road, North Augusta

• March 3, 8:30 a.m. to noon, sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta

• March 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

• March 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• March 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda Health Dept., 613 Newberry Highway, Saluda

• March 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Salem Baptist Church, 2226 Denny Highway, Saluda

• March 4, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot,, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• March 4, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Road, North Augusta

• March 4, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta

• March 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

• March 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• March 5, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot,, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• March 5, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Road, North Augusta

• March 5, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta

• March 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

• March 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville (Barnwell County)

• March 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken Convocation Center parking lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

