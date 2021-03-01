Advertisement

S.C. 4-year-old saved up to buy a toy on Amazon, then a porch pirate stole it

By Alexis Simmons
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A father says his 4-year-old son saved $20 to purchase a toy from Amazon.

Hank Henry says when his son’s package arrived at their home it was stolen while they were out of town. It was a marble race track. Henry says his son earned the money by doing chores and helping around the house.

An incident report from the North Charleston Police Department says the theft happened two weeks ago and the suspect was wearing cowboy boots.

“It was only a $20 toy. It’s something we could reorder, but it just felt really intrusive that somebody drives up into my driveway and takes a package off my porch,” Henry said.

The family’s security camera shows footage of a man taking a package from their house and then driving off.

Henry says he shared what happened on social media with his neighbors and they wanted to help.

“I posted it on Nextdoor, which was about as far as I was going to take it, and I had a lot of people that were really supportive,” Henry said. “I had some neighbors that actually offered to replace it and they wanted to know what it was. One guy said if everybody contributed 50 cents that we could buy a new one, obviously I didn’t take him up on that, but it was really cool to have that support.”

Henry says he’s never had a package stolen from his home before. His neighbors checked their security footage as well.

“I know it was only a $20 toy, but it’s just the principle of somebody taking something that doesn’t belong to them.”

Henry replaced the toy and his son has been enjoying it ever since.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County coroner identifies victim in fatal Beech Island crash
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
A plans crash killed three people in Gainesville, Ga.
Officials identify 3 killed in Georgia plane crash

Latest News

Jayla Nicole Jerrideau
Can you help deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl?
Dad
South Carolina dad reflects on lessons learned from porch pirate incident
“Cottontail” (Catalog #3920) seen off the coast of Florida entangled and in poor health on...
Critically endangered right whale named Cottontail found dead off S.C. coast
Gas pump
Ga., S.C. gas costs keep rising, but Augusta’s price is below peers’