S.C. 4-year-old saved up to buy a toy on Amazon, then a porch pirate stole it

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A father says his 4-year-old son saved $20 to purchase a toy from Amazon.

Hank Henry says when his son’s package arrived at their home it was stolen while they were out of town. It was a marble race track. Henry says his son earned the money by doing chores and helping around the house.

An incident report from the North Charleston Police Department says the theft happened two weeks ago and the suspect was wearing cowboy boots.

“It was only a $20 toy. It’s something we could reorder, but it just felt really intrusive that somebody drives up into my driveway and takes a package off my porch,” Henry said.

The family’s security camera shows footage of a man taking a package from their house and then driving off.

Henry says he shared what happened on social media with his neighbors and they wanted to help.

“I posted it on Nextdoor, which was about as far as I was going to take it, and I had a lot of people that were really supportive,” Henry said. “I had some neighbors that actually offered to replace it and they wanted to know what it was. One guy said if everybody contributed 50 cents that we could buy a new one, obviously I didn’t take him up on that, but it was really cool to have that support.”

Henry says he’s never had a package stolen from his home before. His neighbors checked their security footage as well.

“I know it was only a $20 toy, but it’s just the principle of somebody taking something that doesn’t belong to them.”

Henry replaced the toy and his son has been enjoying it ever since.

