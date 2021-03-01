Advertisement

Richmond County PreK lottery opens March 1

Richmond County School System
Richmond County School System(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A reminder Richmond County parents: Registration for the district’s Pre-Kindergarten lottery opens on March 1.

Parents and guardians of children who will be four years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to register for a slot in a Richmond county PreK class.

To apply for a spot, click here. You can also call (706) 826-1000 ext. 5127 during normal business hours for assistance.

