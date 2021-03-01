Richmond County deputies locate missing woman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning called off its alert for a woman who’d been missing for several days.
The agency last week put out a call for public help finding Elease Murphy Blue, 52, who’d last been seen at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of Druid Park Avenue, according to deputies.
Authorities now say she was found over the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.