Richmond County alternative school to learn from home tomorrow

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned another school to learn at home instruction.

The Alternative School at Morgan Road will start this model tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2 and reopen on Monday, March 8.

There is no impact to virtual learners.

As usual, parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up should call 706-826-1122.

