Advertisement

Richmond County alternative school to learn from home tomorrow

The Richmond County School System has transitioned another school to learn at home instruction.
The Richmond County School System has transitioned another school to learn at home instruction.(Source: WIS)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned another school to learn at home instruction.

The Alternative School at Morgan Road will start this model tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2 and reopen on Monday, March 8.

There is no impact to virtual learners.

As usual, parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up should call 706-826-1122.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County coroner identifies victim in fatal Beech Island crash
A plans crash killed three people in Gainesville, Ga.
Officials identify 3 killed in Georgia plane crash

Latest News

New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'
COVID-19 roundup: Georgia, South Carolina know how many doses of new vaccine they’ll get
Georgia Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Protesters slam ID plan for absentee ballots
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Vaccine opportunities open for local S.C. residents age 65 and up, in Phase 1A
Parents, today is your last chance to enroll your students in Aiken County's virtual learning...
Parents, it’s your last chance to enroll kids in Aiken County virtual learning for next year