Registration now open for Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced today that registration for 2021-2022 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open on DriveChipandPutt.com.

Local qualifying begins May 1 and will continue throughout the summer with 330 events in all 50 states for boys and girls, ages 7-15.

The full schedule of qualifying events includes 10 notable venues set to host regional qualifiers this fall for participants who advance.

These regional venues, featuring several USGA and PGA Championship sites, include: Medinah Country Club, Oak Hill Country Club, Colorado Golf Club, Quail Hollow Club, TPC River Highlands, Pebble Beach Golf Links, TPC Scottsdale, Alotian Club, The Bear’s Club and Oakland Hills Country Club.

Prioritizing the health and safety of participants and everyone involved, all qualifying events will follow protocols to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. These include wearing face coverings, social distancing and minimizing spectators; additional protocols are detailed on DriveChipandPutt.com.

“Drive, Chip and Putt is a fun, accessible way for boys and girls of all skill levels to enjoy playing the game, and we are excited to offer this opportunity once again for participants across the country,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We appreciate the commitment of our partners at the USGA and PGA of America in our efforts to conduct this year’s qualifiers responsibly and provide a pathway for juniors to develop a lasting connection with golf.”

Drive, Chip and Putt is a free youth golf development initiative for junior golfers of all skill and ability levels, aimed at sparking a lifelong interest in the game.

The initiative welcomes boys and girls, ages 7-15, to participate in local qualifying events in all 50 states throughout the months of May, June, July and August.

Entrants will play in girls’ and boys’ divisions in four age categories, with scoring centered around golf’s three fundamental skills – driving, chipping and putting.

Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club.

Qualifiers are conducted by all 41 sections of the PGA of America across the country.

Local qualifying begins May 1 at Miami Shores Golf Course in Troy, Ohio.

The 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, which were rescheduled from April 2020 due to COVID-19, will feature 80 junior golfers competing at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4.

Golf Channel will broadcast the event live across North and South America. For more information about Drive, Chip and Putt, including official rules, visit DriveChipandPutt.com.