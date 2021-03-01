Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a man they say disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly $3,000 worth of AirPods from the retail giant’s Evans supercenter.

Deputies said he evening entered the Walmart at 4469 Washington Road on Tuesday evening wearing an employee vest.

He then went to the electronics section, where he used a barrel key to open the Apple products cabinet.

He took 15 sets of Apple AirPods valued at over $2,815.00, then left the store without paying.

