Parents – last chance to enroll students in Aiken Co. virtual learning next year

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Open enrollment for AIKEN iNNOVATE, the full-time virtual program for public schools in Aiken County, will close today, March 1.

This registration is for students in grades 5-11 for the 2021-22 school year only.

To register, students must be enrolled in Aiken County Public Schools, and parents must have a Parent Portal account. If parents don’t have an account, they should contact their home school.

That enrollment form can be found under the FORMS tab on the left side of the Parent Portal home page.

The list of course offerings for the 2021-22 AIKEN iNNOVATE semester is available on the school district website.

This registration period is for those who are certain they wish to participate in full-time virtual programming, and staffing will be determined by the number of enrollments.

As for why the program is not open for early education students, the district believes that face-to-face instruction is best for our earliest learners.

However, if the pandemic poses a significant threat to the school district, only then would AIKEN iNNOVATE enrollment be opened to elementary students.

Meanwhile, Aiken County students that opted for in-person learning this semester are back in the classroom for a full five days a week.

The change came after the Aiken County Board of Education decided that Superintendent King Laurence would have the authority to switch learning models after observing COVID-19 activity in schools.

Laurence announced the decision back on Feb. 22.

The school district says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 activity in the community and the district, and says that any decisions made are subject to change.

