North Augusta native becomes acting U.S. attorney for South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – M. Rhett DeHart has become acting U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina after the resignation of U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr.

He takes the position by virtue of the Vacancies Reform Act after Trump appointee McCoy resigned effective today, as is routine during changes in the presidency.

DeHart formerly served as the district’s first assistant U.S. attorney supervising the criminal, civil, appellate and administrative divisions in the district, as well as serving as the primary liaison between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the chief U.S. district judge.

A native of North Augusta and a resident of Mount Pleasant, DeHart has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district’s Charleston office since 2001, prosecuting a variety of crimes while focusing on white-collar fraud and child exploitation.

DeHart is the recipient of the United States Attorney’s Award in 2006, 2009 and 2014 and numerous law enforcement awards.

He has prosecuted hundreds of felonies, authored 30 appellate briefs, tried approximately 20 jury and non-jury trials and argued seven cases before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Prior to joining the Department of Justice, DeHart was a counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, where he supervised the criminal legislation section. A graduate of the Honors College at the University of South Carolina, DeHart graduated Order of the Coif from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

DeHart will serve in the position until a successor is appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.