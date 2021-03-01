N. Augusta growth kickstarts more projects for better infrastructure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As North Augusta grows, big changes are coming off Interstate 20 exit 1.

Traffic lights at the I-20 off-ramp and at Bergen Road are already in the process of being installed.

But the city says that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the growth they expect in that one-mile section of W Martintown Road.

“We like the area. We go to church here. We like the schools and the community.”

Kris Bishop is moving to North Augusta. And when the population grows, infrastructure must grow with it.

“I think the important part to remember with this is that transportation improvement is a lot about safety,” Libby Hodges with city planning and development, said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports more than 18,000 cars come through W Martintown Road every day.

By 2040, the Augusta Regional Transportation study predicts that number will increase to nearly 21,000.

“I know anyone who’s come down Bergen road, especially when high school is letting out or whatever, down Knobcone -- a lot of people experienced some of the pressures in that area,” Hodges explained.

When you add in plans for a 900-unit residential area and a 300,000 square foot commercial development, the city’s planning department says it’s time to prepare.

North Augusta’s Planning Commission says their biggest priorities are: to build traffic lights, sidewalks, and improved turning lanes at Knobcone avenue, roundabouts at the I-20 westbound off-ramp and Gregory Lane, and an access road to River Falls apartments that runs parallel to W Martintown.

And that’s just the beginning, of a long list of road projects the commission hopes to complete by 2040.

“I think it’s great. It’s a sign of growth.”

Hodges says she hopes the money for these projects will come from the Augusta Regional Transportation Study, but the planning commission plans to present other options to the city council as well.

But before the money can be figured out, the council has to approve the plan.

It will be presented tonight and voted on at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.