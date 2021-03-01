Morikawa plays a steady hand to win Workday Championship

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Collin Morikawa added a World Golf Championship to his glowing resume. The 24-year-old PGA champion recovered from an early mistake to play steady golf at the Concession Golf Club and win the Workday Championship.

Morikawa shot 69 and won by three shots over Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel. Morikawa is the 24th player to win a major and a World Golf Championship, and he joins Tiger Woods as the only players to do it before turning 25.

Some players wore red shirts in support of Woods recovering from a serious car crash in Los Angeles.

