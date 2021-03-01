Advertisement

McMaster, Kemp push back on federal COVID-19 aid measure

By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The White House’s COVID-19 stimulus package has cleared one hurdle on Capitol Hill.

Over the weekend, the House approved the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Package.”

It would provide billions of dollars for stimulus checks and weekly unemployment benefits.

It would also put money toward vaccine distribution and reopening schools.

The White House says President Joe Biden wants to work with Republicans to get it through the Senate now. But the bill has had virtually no GOP support so far.

MORE | Kemp praises Ga. vaccination efforts, with more than 2 million doses given

That includes from governors, including those from the two-state region.

Twenty-one Republican governors and one Democratic governor signed a statement opposing how the bill’s funds would be allocated to states.

The statement was led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and was also signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

In the joint statement, the governors they say the bill would unfairly allocate federal funding based on states’ unemployed population, rather than their total population.

They say “a state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds.”

The White House has not yet responded.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
Marteze Robinson
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County coroner identifies victim in fatal Beech Island crash
A plans crash killed three people in Gainesville, Ga.
Officials identify 3 killed in Georgia plane crash
Archaeologists reveal what was inside a time capsule from the base of the John Calhoun statue...
Here’s what was found in South Carolina 1858 time capsule

Latest News

M. Rhett DeHart
North Augusta native becomes acting U.S. attorney for South Carolina
Elease Murphy Blue
Richmond County deputies locate missing woman
Carnival
Aiken Fest extended for another week
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake employee steals $3K in AirPods from Evans Walmart