McMaster, Kemp push back on federal COVID-19 aid measure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The White House’s COVID-19 stimulus package has cleared one hurdle on Capitol Hill.

Over the weekend, the House approved the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Package.”

It would provide billions of dollars for stimulus checks and weekly unemployment benefits.

It would also put money toward vaccine distribution and reopening schools.

The White House says President Joe Biden wants to work with Republicans to get it through the Senate now. But the bill has had virtually no GOP support so far.

That includes from governors, including those from the two-state region.

Twenty-one Republican governors and one Democratic governor signed a statement opposing how the bill’s funds would be allocated to states.

The statement was led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and was also signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

In the joint statement, the governors they say the bill would unfairly allocate federal funding based on states’ unemployed population, rather than their total population.

They say “a state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds.”

The White House has not yet responded.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.