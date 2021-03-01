Advertisement

Many students across CSRA return to school campuses today

generic photos
generic photos
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of students across the CSRA are returning to class in person today:

  • The Aiken County School District is transitioning to five days a week of face-to-face learning.
  • Pine Hill Middle School in Richmond County also reopens for in-person classes today.
  • In McDuffie County, pre-K students through fifth-graders will learn face to face four days a week.
  • Sixth- through 12th-graders will stay on a hybrid schedule.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Columbia County parents are out of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. It all comes after...
Canceled school trip leaves Columbia County parents out hundreds, some thousands, of dollars
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken County coroner identifies victim in fatal Beech Island crash
An investigation is underway into a shooting that injured four people in McCormick, S.C. early...
Two men, two women shot at McCormick apartment complex
A plans crash killed three people in Gainesville, Ga.
Officials identify 3 killed in Georgia plane crash
Archaeologists reveal what was inside a time capsule from the base of the John Calhoun statue...
Here’s what was found in South Carolina 1858 time capsule

Latest News

Shepeard Community Blood Center is seeking donations.
Blood banks need donations, and you can help today in Augusta
In U.S. trials, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot is considered 72% effective with 86%...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved as decline in COVID-19 cases stalls
New York State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (second row, second from right) presented Joy...
Elderly couple who found love during COVID-19 get vaccinated before wedding
In the midst of a tough winter, the love between two 94-year-olds in New York blossomed, and...
After COVID-19 vaccines, elderly couple from NY look forward to married life