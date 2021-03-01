Many students across CSRA return to school campuses today
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of students across the CSRA are returning to class in person today:
- The Aiken County School District is transitioning to five days a week of face-to-face learning.
- Pine Hill Middle School in Richmond County also reopens for in-person classes today.
- In McDuffie County, pre-K students through fifth-graders will learn face to face four days a week.
- Sixth- through 12th-graders will stay on a hybrid schedule.
