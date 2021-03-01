Many students across CSRA return to school campuses today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of students across the CSRA are returning to class in person today:

The Aiken County School District is transitioning to five days a week of face-to-face learning.

Pine Hill Middle School in Richmond County also reopens for in-person classes today.

In McDuffie County, pre-K students through fifth-graders will learn face to face four days a week.