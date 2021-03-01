Ga. weekend crime: A dozen shot in Atlanta, officer hit by vehicle, suspect shot by cop

Weekend crime across Georgia brought a dozen shootings it Atlanta and clashes elsewhere in the state that included an officer involved shooting and a law enforcement officer being hit by a suspect’s vehicle.

In Atlanta

Authorities say at least a dozen people were shot during a violent weekend in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the spate of shootings in just over 12 hours left one man dead.

Police say the violence began Saturday evening, when a man with a knife at a gas station was shot and wounded by an off-duty Georgia State Patrol trooper.

In a separate shooting about three hours later, a man’s body was found near Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue.

Police believe he was shot during an argument over a car.

The weekend shootings come as police and city leaders try to curb violence after last year’s rise in deadly crime.

The Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides in 2020. That’s up from 99 in 2019 and the most in more than two decades.

In Cherokee County

A Cherokee County highway is back open and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting after a three-hour standoff with two suspects Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 30-year-old Jeffrey Danner and 27-year-old William Kirkland led police on a short chase before running into the woods.

Police had to call in a helicopter to help find them.

The suspects fired several shots, authorities said.

Police fired back, hitting one suspect. Both men are now in custody in connection with alleged home invasions in Alabama.

In Seminole County

It wasn’t the only clash that authorities had with suspects over the weekend in Georgia.

In Seminole County, authorities say both suspects have been captured after a car chase with officers that left a sheriff’s deputy in south Georgia critically wounded.

News outlets report Brad Phillips and Troy Phillips are in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Seminole County deputy was trying to stop two suspects in a pickup with a Florida tag for reckless driving on Saturday.

A chase ensued and one of the suspects shot at a Decatur County deputy’s vehicle, striking the lawman.

The chase ended with a crash. Brad Phillips was taken into custody at the scene.

The GBI said Sunday afternoon that Troy Phillips had been captured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report