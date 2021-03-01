Ga., S.C. gas costs keep rising, but Augusta’s price is below peers’

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago, but Augusta-area residents are paying less than those elsewhere in the Peach State, according to AAA.

Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.57 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

But in Augusta, the average price is $2.51 per gallon. Although that’s cheaper than the rest of the state, it’s higher than a week ago, when the Augusta average was $2.46.

Monday’s statewide average is 6 cents more than a week ago, 33 cents more than last month, and 29 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $38.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $1.65 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Because U.S. crude production was offline due to the Gulf Coast winter storm we can expect gas prices to be impacted,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Georgians should anticipate pump prices to rise this coming week.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 9 cents to $2.72.

The national average continues to increase as crude prices march higher. Gas prices have also increased from longer-than-expected refinery outages due to last week’s winter storm that impacted the Gulf Coast.

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($2.62), Brunswick ($2.61) and Valdosta ($2.58).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.51), Rome ($2.52) and Athens ($2.53).

Meanwhile in South Carolina

South Carolina gas prices have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, compared to 14.7 cents the week before.

GasBuddy says its daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina showed an average price of $2.46 per gallon. Gas prices in South Carolina are 29.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 31.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $1.99 per gallon, Monday, while the most expensive is $2.75 per gallon. This is a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In Spartanburg, prices are averaging at $2.48 per gallon, up 9.3 cents per gallon and in Columbia, prices are sitting at $2.47 per gallon.

“Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues to pick up steam.”

De Haan said that the price increase from last year has primarily been driven by decrease in American production. He says that the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up.

This week, OPEC will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but De Haan says consumers are worried they won’t increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy.

From reports by WALB, WCSC and WRDW/WAGT