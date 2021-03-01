Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers working to meet legislative deadline

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers have spent a lot of time debating elections, but they have other work to accomplish in the next week.

An annual deadline called crossover is looming on March 8. By then, bills must be passed by their original chamber or fail for the year.

There are ways to revive legislation that had appeared dead, but a bill that fails is in trouble.

Among issues lawmakers could resolve are abolishing citizen’s arrest, legalizing sports betting, and agreeing to spend more state money on private schools and home-schooling.

Lawmakers could also debate bills to limit Gov. Brian Kemp’s emergency powers and to temporarily take away power from Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

Georgia attorney general warns against tech support scams

As people continue to work and attend school from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, they should be vigilant for scammers posing as tech support. A news release from Attorney General Chris Carr’s office says the scammers may call posing as a representative for a well-known tech company. People might also get a pop-up window on their computer saying a virus has been detected and providing a number to call. Once scammers have an unsuspecting person on the phone, the scammer asks for remote access to the computer so they can steal personal information.

Also in the news ...

The Georgia Association of Educators issued a statement Monday that it remains adamantly opposed to House Bill 60 and Senate Bill 47 , which are school voucher legislation. “GAE continues to stand on principle in opposing voucher bills because state taxpayer money should not be taken away from public schools to pay for private school tuition,” said Lisa Morgan, a kindergarten teacher and president of the association.

On Monday, the Georgia Senate Committee on Regulated Industries and Utilities unanimously passed Senate Bill 236 , which would make cocktails to-go permanently allowable from food service establishments. It was introduced in response to the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry.

