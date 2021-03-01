Don’t lose caution as states lift some COVID-19 restrictions, doctors say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing warmer weather, and even some COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

And yes, it’s giving us all a taste of what we use to know pre-pandemic, but health experts say all of these things could give us a false sense of security.

“There just seems to be less COVID-19 out there. We’re seeing across the country and especially across Georgia, as well as in Richmond County, sustained drops in the number of hospitalizations,” Dr. Rodger MacArthur said.

Dr. Macarthur, an infectious disease expert at the Medical College of Georgia says trending down numbers are a very good sign.

But -- “Not everybody has been vaccinated, and it’s still there, a lot less than it was but it’s still there...,” he says.

The vaccine rollout and fairly consistent drop in cases have led to an ease on restrictions in many states including South Carolina. Starting today, March 1, bars and restaurants can hold a larger capacity again.

“Well, I think it’s pretty likely that we all have COVID caution fatigue, but keep it up, just keep it up for a few more months,” MacArthur said.

And that fatigue can be seen in testing efforts.

In early February, both South Carolina and Georgia saw some of the highest daily COVID testings since the start of the pandemic.

Since then, testing numbers have dropped significantly.

In South Carolina, the state’s highest peak for testing was February 3 with over 64,000 tests completed.

The latest numbers from February 26 were around 26,000 tests.

It’s the same thing in Georgia, and looking specifically at Richmond County’s numbers, it peaked on February 18. Since then, each daily test count has declined.

“... It’s sort of like a race right now, a race to get even more people immune by getting them vaccinated, as well as a race before the virus starts to potentially pop up again,” MacArthur said.

Remember as businesses get back on track, he says slacking on precautions could lead to an even longer fight against the virus.

“...It’s going to take a while before it goes away.”

Dr. Macarthur says he thinks the chances of us experiencing another surge are low, but still possible considering the new variant strains of COVID-19. So, doctors say it’s best to stay cautious at all times.

