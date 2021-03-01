COVID-19 roundup: Georgia, South Carolina know how many doses of new vaccine they’ll get

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been shipped to the two-state region yet, Georgia and South Carolina health officials know how many doses they’ll be getting.

South Carolina health officials said the state is set to receive 41,000 doses of the newly approved vaccine this week.

Meanwhile, an allocation of 83,000 doses of the vaccine is listed on Georgia’s vaccine dashboard.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the vaccine, which is also known as the Janssen vaccine, emergency use authorization on Saturday.

The vaccine is considered 85% effective overall in preventing severe disease and demonstrated complete protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death as of day 28 following vaccination. It can be stored for at least three months at 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit, and has high protection against severe disease and death seen in all study sites, including South Africa, where the B.1.351 variant is dominant.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a new council in place to make sure the COVID-19 vaccines are being equally distributed.

Georgia creates council to monitor vaccine equity

The council is in charge of tracking which communities are getting the vaccine and which ones are not.

The council is also in charge on spreading information about the safety of the vaccines. Right now, research shows 83 percent of Black Georgians don’t plan to get the vaccine, while 38 percent of Hispanics are against it.

University Hospital seeing fewer coronavirus patients

University Hospital in Augusta is seeing a significant decline in COVID-19 patients.

Last month, the hospital saw a high of 98 patients, but now it’s down to 35.

The hospital has seen a decrease of 16 since Friday.

Less than two months ago, the hospital was overwhelmed with an all-time high of 149 patients.

