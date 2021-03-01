Can you help deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Jayla Nicole Jerrideau was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 3800 block of Old Waynesboro Road, deputies said. She’s described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of her.

She was last seen wearing gray tights, black jacket, and black sandals while carrying a purple and black camouflage-patterned book bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

